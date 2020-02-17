Avalanche Near Vail Kills Dillon Block And Cesar Almanza-Hernandez

Ernie Schell RT @HansBiring: #WeatherChannel Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail, Report Says See https://t.co/7OSkowGk2Q for the full… 49 minutes ago

Tacky Fall. #WeatherChannel Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail, Report Says See https://t.co/b8InSPEmvK for t… https://t.co/fhYGEjOKkt 2 hours ago

tim friedmann Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail; Search Underway https://t.co/9vkngZMbzj 3 hours ago

Viuda Alegre Read about "Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail; Search Underway" From The Weather Channel Android… https://t.co/wWhEVgKMLo 10 hours ago

Cathlene Sareli Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail; Search Underway | The Weather Channel https://t.co/ED0qFgILAV #SmartNews 17 hours ago

Ericka dodson #WeatherChannel Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail, Report Says See https://t.co/qKKfa1dC1Y for t… https://t.co/WlliTzDMyM 17 hours ago

Scott Edward Lindsey #WeatherChannel Colorado Avalanche Buries Two Snowmobilers near Vail, Report Says See https://t.co/Ae1y264vhb for t… https://t.co/UArdi4HDUi 18 hours ago