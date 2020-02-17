Global  

Avalanche Near Vail Kills Dillon Block And Cesar Almanza-Hernandez

Colorado authorities in Eagle County confirmed the deaths of two men Sunday.

The pair was killed in an avalanche Saturday on Muddy Pass near Vail.
