SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

SC orders Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court ahs has given a big boost to end gender bias in the Indian Army.

The SC ordered the Centre to grant permanent commission to women officers in the Army within three months.
'Centre's reply disturbing': SC clears permanent commission to women officers in Army

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all...
Govt is working to strengthen 'Stree Shakti' in Indian Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh on Supreme Court order on permanent commission for women

The Supreme Court's landmark verdict that directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all...
All you need to know about SC order on permanent commission for women in the Army|OneInida News

Its a big day for the women as the SC has ruled that there would be permanent commission for the women in the Army. Court pulled up the centre saying that we need to change our mindsets.

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published

British MP denied entry into India for views on J&K and other stories| OneIndia News

British MP with critical views denied entry into India; 3 videos tell 3 versions of Jamia violence story; Maha govt to carry parallel investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case; SC orders Army to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published

