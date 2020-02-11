Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Americans landing at Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the outbreak, the U.S. State Department said.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2-17-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — One of two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Nearly 200 evacuees to leave coronavirus quarantine in US

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 200 evacuees prepared Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

marymcnamara

marymcnamara RT @KPIXtv: Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined… 12 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being… https://t.co/ntZSvATnBF 31 minutes ago

wendy_o_g

Wendy O'Giles RT @KPIXtv: 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quaranti… 39 minutes ago

abeyta_david06

D.Abeyta RT @TheTomGeorge: Plane full of evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship returning to the U.S. from Japan now in the process of landing i… 2 hours ago

hrsepowr

Chris Horse 14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For The Coronavirus. #coronavirususa… https://t.co/JrxVMxeE2x 2 hours ago

WhySoSerious510

Bang Bang Niner Gang RT @KPIXtv: #BREAKING: 14 cruise ship evacuees landing at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield test positive for #coronavirus, the U.S. State… 2 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after be… https://t.co/kqf9Xb2P3L 3 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after be… https://t.co/tNNnh1sdal 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday. They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Americans Evacuated From Cruise Ship Test Positive For Coronavirus

Authorities have confirmed that 14 Americans who were evacuated from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan and flown back to the United States late Sunday night and early Monday morning have tested..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.