14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:59s - Published 14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus 14 Americans landing at Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the outbreak, the U.S. State Department said. Jackie Ward reports. (2-17-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this marymcnamara RT @KPIXtv: Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined… 12 minutes ago KPIX 5 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being… https://t.co/ntZSvATnBF 31 minutes ago Wendy O'Giles RT @KPIXtv: 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quaranti… 39 minutes ago D.Abeyta RT @TheTomGeorge: Plane full of evacuees from Diamond Princess cruise ship returning to the U.S. from Japan now in the process of landing i… 2 hours ago Chris Horse 14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For The Coronavirus. #coronavirususa… https://t.co/JrxVMxeE2x 2 hours ago Bang Bang Niner Gang RT @KPIXtv: #BREAKING: 14 cruise ship evacuees landing at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield test positive for #coronavirus, the U.S. State… 2 hours ago KPIX 5 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after be… https://t.co/kqf9Xb2P3L 3 hours ago KPIX 5 14 Americans landing at Fairfield's Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after be… https://t.co/tNNnh1sdal 4 hours ago