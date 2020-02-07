Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan!
Michael Jeffrey Jordan
turns 57 years old.
Here are five
fun facts about
the Jumpman.
1.
The movie, ’Space Jam,’ came
from a Super Bowl commercial
with Jordan and Bugs Bunny.
2.
He was the first
billionaire athlete.
3.
Jordan has won a record 10 scoring titles.
4.
He is the only player to win the scoring title and defensive player of the year in the same season.
5.
Basketball wasn’t
his first choice in
sports, it was baseball.
