Happy Birthday, Michael Jordan!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Michael Jeffrey Jordan turns 57 years old.

Here are five fun facts about the Jumpman.

1.

The movie, ’Space Jam,’ came from a Super Bowl commercial with Jordan and Bugs Bunny.

2.

He was the first billionaire athlete.

3.

Jordan has won a record 10 scoring titles.

4.

He is the only player to win the scoring title and defensive player of the year in the same season.

5.

Basketball wasn’t his first choice in sports, it was baseball.

