3 Simple Ways to Improve Your Finances

1.

Automate your saving.

Ways to do this include automatic withdrawals and splitting your paycheck among different savings accounts or 401(k)s.

2.

Decrease mindless spending Take control of your subscriptions.

A good way to do this is to analyze your bank statements.

3.

Open a high-yield savings account.

Marcus and Ally offer online, 1.7 percent annual percentage yield (A.P.Y.) accounts.

Most brick and mortar banks offer 0.01 percent A.P.Y.

