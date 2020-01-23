Global  

3 Simple Ways to Improve Your Finances These three suggestions can help you improve your finances immediately.

1.

Automate your saving.

Ways to do this include automatic withdrawals and splitting your paycheck among different savings accounts or 401(k)s.

2.

Decrease mindless spending Take control of your subscriptions.

A good way to do this is to analyze your bank statements.

3.

Open a high-yield savings account.

Marcus and Ally offer online, 1.7 percent annual percentage yield (A.P.Y.) accounts.

Most brick and mortar banks offer 0.01 percent A.P.Y.

Accounts.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
