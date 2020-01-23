3 Simple Ways to Improve Your Finances
3 Simple Ways to
Improve Your Finances These three suggestions
can help you improve
your finances immediately.
1.
Automate your saving.
Ways to do this include
automatic withdrawals and
splitting your paycheck among
different savings accounts or 401(k)s.
2.
Decrease
mindless spending Take control of your subscriptions.
A good way to do this is to
analyze your bank statements.
3.
Open a high-yield
savings account.
Marcus and Ally offer online, 1.7 percent
annual percentage yield (A.P.Y.) accounts.
Most brick and mortar banks
offer 0.01 percent A.P.Y.
Accounts.