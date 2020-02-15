'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

Global  

CNN reports that 40-year-old Caroline Flack, former host of "Love Island," died on Saturday.

Her body was found in her east London apartment.

She died by suicide.

A lawyer for her family released a statement asking the press for privacy during the difficult time.

It included "We would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us." Flack hosted the hit British reality show when it started in 2015 until last December, when she was charged with assault by boyfriend, Lewis Burton.
Caroline Flack: Ex-Love Island host found dead at 40

Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead at 40, reports said on Saturday.
Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family...
