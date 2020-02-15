'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

CNN reports that 40-year-old Caroline Flack, former host of "Love Island," died on Saturday.

Her body was found in her east London apartment.

She died by suicide.

A lawyer for her family released a statement asking the press for privacy during the difficult time.

It included "We would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us." Flack hosted the hit British reality show when it started in 2015 until last December, when she was charged with assault by boyfriend, Lewis Burton.