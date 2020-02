Bungee fitness workout in Cape Coral

THE DAYTONA 500 WILL START UPAGAIN, THIS AFTERNOON ON FOX 4.IT’S NASCAR’S FIRST AND BIGGESTRACE OF THE YEAR...AND ISTARTED YESTERDAY WITH PRESIDENTTRUMP MAKING A VISIT.UNFORTUNATELY, RAIN ALSO STOPPEDBY...AND AFTER DELAYS THAT WENTON FOR MORE THAN THREEHOURS...NASCAR DECIDED TOPOSTPONE THE RACE.THAT MEANS, FOR JUST THE SECONDTIME IN 62 YEARS "THE GREATAMERICAN RACE" WILL FINISH ONMONDAYIT GETS STARTED AT 4... RIGHTHERE ON FOX 4.ARE YOU LOOKING TO ADD SOMETHINGNEW AND FUN..

TO YOUR SAME OLDWORKOUT ROUTINE-- WELL, THISEXERCISE MIGHT BE JUST FOR YOU.THIS MORNING... NOELANI’S ATASTRO-DURANCE BUNGEE FITNE