'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

CNN reports that 40-year-old Caroline Flack, former host of &quot;Love Island,&quot; died on Saturday.

Recent related news from verified sources

Caroline Flack: Ex-Love Island host found dead at 40

Ex-Love Island host Caroline Flack has been found dead at 40, reports said on Saturday.
Independent - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsCanterbury TimesBelfast TelegraphThe ArgusCBS News


Former 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack dead at 40

Caroline Flack, the former host of the hit British reality show 'Love Island,' has died, her family...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Cambridge NewsCanterbury TimesSeattle TimesFOXNews.comThe ArgusCBS NewsHindu



Recent related videos from verified sources

Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post [Video]Louise Redknapp pays tribute to Caroline Flack in heartfelt post

Louise Redknapp has remembered her "kindest, brightest friend" Caroline Flack in an emotional Instagram post following her death on Saturday.

'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40 [Video]'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack Found Dead At 40

CNN reports that 40-year-old Caroline Flack, former host of "Love Island," died on Saturday. Her body was found in her east London apartment. She died by suicide. A lawyer for her family released a..

