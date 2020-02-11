New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Global  

New York has dropped its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal.

New York is dropping its fight against the $40 billion merger of U.S. wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint saying on Sunday (February 16) that the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal ending its challenge to the 2018 merger agreement, between the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers.

Instead, the New York attorney general said she hopes "to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service." A U.S. federal judge gave the companies the green light last week to complete the deal.

New York, California and other states had challenged it on antitrust grounds.

Other states have also stopped pursing their fight, and instead focusing on jobs they were promised.

California says it is still reviewing the court ruling and its options.

The all-stock deal was originally valued at $26 billion.

But with gains in the value of T-Mobile shares since it was announced, the deal is now worth $40 billion.



