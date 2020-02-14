French health minister quits job for Paris mayoral run

France's health minister Agnes Buzyn quit on Monday to save efforts by President Emmanuel Macron's political party to clinch the city hall of Paris.

Buzyn will now run for mayor of the city, after another Macron ally -- Benjamin Griveaux -- resigned his campaign over a sexting scandal.

Griveaux was forced out of the race on Thursday (February 13) after videos he sent to a woman were posted online showing him masturbating.

(SOUNDBITE) (French) OUTGOING FRENCH HEALTH MINISTER, AGNES BUZYN, SAYING: "Of course there is the unpredictability of political life, the unexpected moments that are sometimes unworthy of an election campaign.

But today is a new beginning, it all starts now.

(Late British Prime Minister Winston) Churchill has said, 'Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it's the courage to continue that counts'.

(APPLAUSE AS BUZYN CRIES) I have that courage.

The men and women of Paris can count on my efforts." Buzyn is stepping down at a critical time for the health ministry, as it grapples with response to the coronavirus outbreak.