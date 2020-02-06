Former OSU Wrestler Warns Jim Jordan Of Ignoring Sex Abuse

Adam DiSabato claims that the GOP congressman will become further embroiled in a sex abuse scandal at Ohio State University.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jim Jordan To Be Ranking Republican On Judiciary Panel The US House of Representatives has chosen Jim Jordan to be the ranking GOP member of the Judiciary panel. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:35Published on February 6, 2020 Jim Jordan To Become Top Republican On House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan will become the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:42Published on February 6, 2020