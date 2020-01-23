PTL WEB EXTRA: Full Interview With Ted Danson

KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with legendary "Cheers" star Ted Danson on the Pittsburgh Today Live couch.

Waqas Mian RT @Baberkhansr : Great chit chat with aggressive @SharjeelLeo14 he is really desperate to do some thing extra in PSL5 wish you best of luck… 2 days ago

¡ʎǝlɹɐɥ @minotaurriddle She waved a dismissive hand, then expertly speared the last bit of her steak with a fork. "Nah, I'… https://t.co/SMcQN5SpJK 20 hours ago

Fungar H2020 RT @andy_adamatzky : If you have nothing to do this weekend, feel free to listen to Andrew Schumann (he speaks first) and mine (my voice is… 19 hours ago