Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jennifer Hudson > Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson leads Kobe Bryant tribute at NBA All-Star game

Jennifer Hudson performed and led an eight-second silence to Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago on Sunday (02.16.20).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson to Sing Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

The 'American Idol' alum is scheduled to perform at the upcoming all-star basketball game at the...
AceShowbiz - Published

Jennifer Hudson Gives Touching Kobe Bryant Tribute at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson swept everyone away on Sunday night. During the 2020 NBA All-Star game, the Oscar...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game [Video]Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Star Game

At Sunday&apos;s NBA All-Star Game, Jennifer Hudson belted out a beautiful tribute to honor late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute [Video]Michael B. Jordan honours friend Kobe Bryant in All-Star game film tribute

Michael B. Jordan has eulogised his friend Kobe Bryant for a new ESPN NBA All-Star Weekend tribute.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.