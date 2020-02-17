Global  

Sia has two albums 'waiting to go'

Sia has two albums 'waiting to go'

Sia has two albums 'waiting to go'

Sia has two albums 'waiting to go' The pop star has revealed she is sitting on two records and vowed to put out one of them after she finishes promoting her upcoming musical movie, 'Music'.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, she said: Among the features she mentioned is an appearance on K-pop superstars BTS' new album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7', on the track titled 'ON'.

'Music' was announced back in 2015 at the Venice Film Festival.

The flick was originally due for release in October 2019, however, the movie's star Kate Hudson later claimed it "should be out in 2020".
