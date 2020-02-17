Ewan McGregor joins the cast of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Global  

Ewan McGregor has been added to the cast of Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' movie.

The 48-year-old actor has joined the likes of Tilda Swinton and David Bradley in committing himself to Netflix's stop-motion animated film, which is slated for release in 2021.

Del Toro is co-helming the movie alongside 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' animation director Mark Gustafson, with Bradley telling Na Ekranie in Poland that he's poised to voice Pinocchio's creator, Geppetto.

Other big-name stars who are set to feature in the upcoming movie include Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz and Ron Perlman, who previously starred in 'Hellboy' and its sequel, 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army', as well as the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy'.

As yet, however, it's not known what part Ewan will play in the upcoming movie.
