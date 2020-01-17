TCL's Leaked Smartphone + Filmmaker Behind New PBS Jeff Bezos Doc | Digital Trends Live 2.17.20

Global  

On Digital Trends Live today: The World Health Organization got Facebook, Google, and Amazon all in a room to help curb misinformation; Leaked images of a slide-out dual screen TCL smartphone; Apple may be making their own 5G antennas to go in this year's 5G iPhones; HQ Trivia shuts down; PBS Frontline Documentary 'Amazon Empire: The Rise and Reign of Jeff Bezos' with filmmaker James Jacoby; Hands-on with the new Nikon D780 DSLR; The future of conferences in VR with Amber Osborne; SpaceX successfully launched another 60 Starlink satellites; Virgin Galactic takes delivery of its new Unity space plane; The Mars 2020 rover is complete and has traveled to Florida, getting ready for its July launch; Ubco electric mountain / dirt bike crossovers with U.S. CEO Ethan Ralston.
