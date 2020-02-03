Global  

70 Women Ages 5 to 75: What Time Do You Wake Up In the Morning?

70 Women Ages 5 to 75: What Time Do You Wake Up In the Morning?

70 Women Ages 5 to 75: What Time Do You Wake Up In the Morning?

We asked 70 women between the ages of 5 to 75: "What time do you wake up in the morning?" Who gets up before the sun?

Who sleeps in 'til noon?

Who needs multiple wake up calls?
70 Women Ages 5 to 75: What Time Do You Wake Up In the Morning?

- [Interviewer] What time doyou wake up in the morning?- Seven in the morning.- 7:30.- Seven?- 6:30.- Around 6:45 probably.- I think 6:30.- 6:15.- For school I have to wakeup a little earlier than 6:30.- Around seven.- Seven AM.- My mom wakes me up at six butthen I actually get up at seven.- 6:45.- 8:30 AM- 8:45.- Seven to eight AM.- Five.- Wow!- Eight AM.- 10 AM.- I teach fitness classesso depending on the dayit could be as earlyas 4:30 in the morning.- If I'm waiting on ane-mail, probably six AM.If I'm not, eight AM.- 7:45.- Anywhere from six AM to 10 AM.- 5:30 AM.- Anywhere from like seven to 9:30.- Six AM.- 2:30.- Morning?- Mhm!- Whoa!- Yeah.- 7:00.- 5:30.- Seven on the weekdays,eight on the weekends.- I'm an early riser, 5:30, six.- Seven.- Right now, 8:00 but Irecently stopped drinking coffeeso that changed my whole sleep cycle.- 7:30 AM.- 11 AM.- 6:30 in the morning.- Eight AM!Sometimes 8:30.- Five AM or 5:30.- 6:30, seven.- 5:00.- Seven!- Eight AM usually.- In the 5:00 range.- Anytime between seven and nine.- 6:30 AM.7:30 ish.- Between 6:30 and seven I would say.- 6:00.- Between seven and 8:30.- One AM, I'm up.- On a non-workday, 10 or 11.On a workday, eight.- Five to six AM.- 5:00 and not because I want to.- Six, 6:30.- Eight.- Six or 6:15.- 8:30, 9:30 AM.- Maybe 6:30.- Six.




