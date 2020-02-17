Global  

Drone footage reveals damage of Storm Dennis

Drone footage reveals damage of Storm DennisAn update on continued flooding around the UK following Storm Dennis.
Recent related news from verified sources

Storm Dennis: Drone footage shows extent of flooding in Hereford

DRONE footage shows the extent of flooding Storm Dennis has brought to Hereford. 
Hereford Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Storm Dennis: See the damage from above [Video]Storm Dennis: See the damage from above

Helicopter footage shows the widespread flooding across parts of England and Wales.

Duration: 01:09Published

Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast [Video]Storm Dennis whips up sea foam on Irish coast

Winds from Storm Dennis have created a mass of sea foam on Clogher Beach today (February 17). Footage shows strong winds sending sea foam flying up a walkway that leads to the shore.

Duration: 00:18Published

