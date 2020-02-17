Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Storm Dennis: See the damage from above

Storm Dennis: See the damage from above

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Storm Dennis: See the damage from above

Storm Dennis: See the damage from above

Helicopter footage shows the widespread flooding across parts of England and Wales.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wales rugby breaking news live as Six Nations France Test looms and clubs reel from Storm Dennis damage

Wales rugby breaking news live as Six Nations France Test looms and clubs reel from Storm Dennis damageStorm Dennis has wreaked havoc on Welsh rugby clubs
Wales Online - Published

Ask Italian in Yeovil closed as devastating Storm Dennis damage assessed

Ask Italian in Yeovil closed as devastating Storm Dennis damage assessedA chimney fell 20 feet to the ground amid high winds
Shepton Mallet Journal - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiroCollas

Miro Collas Storm Dennis: See the damage from above https://t.co/rE7Gdv6fi4 4 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Storm Dennis: See the damage from above: Helicopter footage shows the widespread flooding across parts of England and Wales. ht… 14 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Storm Dennis: See the damage from above: Helicopter footage shows the widespread flooding across parts of England a… https://t.co/9GlvsE1UK5 15 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Storm Dennis: See the damage from above https://t.co/d0jdSe3EGZ 20 minutes ago

lauriehill111

Laurie Hill Storm Dennis: See the damage from above https://t.co/bfZCVndNIP 21 minutes ago

IsabelMathiasPR

Isabel Mathias RT @LetsGoLudlow: Floods wreak damage all over Shropshire https://t.co/J5NY0NS852 https://t.co/2xIautTM2a 23 minutes ago

PatrickTineo24

Patrick Tineo Storm Dennis: See the damage from above https://t.co/VtaCLDplIF https://t.co/fJo1G1qcBO 25 minutes ago

gogoyout

gogoyout https://t.co/xae3p9FBcZ Storm Dennis: See the damage from above https://t.co/RevGeg9Id4 via @NewsNowUK 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Drone footage reveals damage of Storm Dennis [Video]Drone footage reveals damage of Storm Dennis

An update on continued flooding around the UK following Storm Dennis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Harrowing Footage Shows Plane Making Difficult Landing Due To Heavy Storm Winds At London Airport [Video]Harrowing Footage Shows Plane Making Difficult Landing Due To Heavy Storm Winds At London Airport

Footage from London Heathrow airport shows heavy storm winds making it difficult for an Etihad Airlines flight to land. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.