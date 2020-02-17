Global  

Migratory Birds Light Up The Weather Radar In Florida

Migratory Birds Light Up The Weather Radar In FloridaMigratory birds light up the weather radar.
Thousands Of Migratory Birds Flock To Key West Showing Up On Radar

Hundreds of migratory birds flocked to Key West overnight Sunday showing up on radar, according to...
cbs4.com - Published

Radar captures huge bird migration over Florida

Unusual weather enables radar to detect a massive migration of birds flying north.
BBC News - Published


