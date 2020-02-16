Global  

Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John's world tour will continue as planned, despite the singer suffering from walking pneumonia.
Pneumonia Forces Early End To Elton John Concert On His Farewell Tour

The legendary showman didn't want to cancel his show in New Zealand despite a pneumonia diagnosis...
NPR - Published


MJanovic

Matt Janovic: a fucking Trotskyite deviationist RT @LauraSexAngel: Elton John plans to continue tour after diagnosis https://t.co/CaRoGW6bp5 2 minutes ago

LauraSexAngel

Laura-"Sex Angel" Elton John plans to continue tour after diagnosis https://t.co/CaRoGW6bp5 9 minutes ago

LtlMsTrblmkr

Candi what a stupid old man...with children,who should be concerned about his health foremost,but needs the attention fro… https://t.co/9K8vNua8HO 14 minutes ago

MillPartners

The Mill Financial Partners Elton John intends to continue Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after walking pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/5uCZckS5Ez 28 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis: https://t.co/2apWRdQBc3 #NewZealand 41 minutes ago

authorrochelle

Mercedes Rochelle British LGBT Awards on Twitter @BritLGBTAwards: "Elton John vows to continue farewell tour after pneumonia forces h… https://t.co/8Dcs4UUK2b 51 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint Elton John has pneumonia, and it’s unclear if he’ll continue what he says is his final world tour. https://t.co/RtST2SFr6P 2 hours ago

AnkurDi39356840

Ankur Dixit Elton John intends to continue Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour after walking pneumonia diagnosis https://t.co/2FoSSMHmKb 2 hours ago


Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour

On Sunday, Elton John announced that he has walking pneumonia, while performing in Auckland, New Zealand. The 72-year-old British musician apologized to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, saying that..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published

Walking pneumonia prompts Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Sir Elton John was forced to cut short a concert in New Zealand on Sunday after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

