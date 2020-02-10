Global  

Shocking Footage Shows Floodwaters Sweeping Away Cars in the U.K.

Shocking Footage Shows Floodwaters Sweeping Away Cars in the U.K.

Shocking Footage Shows Floodwaters Sweeping Away Cars in the U.K.

Shocking footage shows vehicles being swept away by floodwaters in Wales after nearby river banks broke.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
