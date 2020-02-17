Global  

Bernie Sanders' Richmond Rally Draws Huge Support Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is holding a campaign rally at Richmond's Craneway Pavillion on Presidents' Day to encourage supporters to get out and vote ahead of Super Tuesday.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2-17-2020)
