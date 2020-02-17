woco beats milan girls 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KQTV - Published woco beats milan girls woco beats milan girls 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend woco beats milan girls County vs the milan lady cats ===milan clicking on early as tahli gray finds her sister jordyn gray for this short little jumper cats up 6- 2 early===but here come regan allee and the tigers as she nails this three from the wing tigers up 12-10===tigers would catch fire in the second quarter and lead 35-21 at half ===second half and their hot shooting continued as megan cassavaugh lines up this three 39-26 tigers===kaylee mcelvain buries this shot to help end the cats hopes of a comeback ===and just for good measure anna gladstone splits the defense and gets to the basket for the layup tigers go on to win 68-54 and first place in the grc





You Might Like

Tweets about this