New Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive At Travis AFB

New Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive At Travis AFB

New Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive At Travis AFB

A plane carrying travelers who were on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus has landed at Travis AFB.
ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus evacuation from cruise ship near Japan includes Americans diagnosed with sickness - https://t.co/axdUHx09Mr #GoogleAlerts 4 hours ago

themarywalton

Mary RT @sfchronicle: A plane carrying American residents evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan because of a coronavirus outbreak is expected to… 6 hours ago

CBS8

CBS News 8 Two charter flight planes carrying hundreds of Americans have returned to the U.S. Passengers from the Diamond Prin… https://t.co/CZkdDzIRMB 6 hours ago

sfchronicle

San Francisco Chronicle A plane carrying American residents evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan because of a coronavirus outbreak is expe… https://t.co/C9ihocUhfq 21 hours ago

LivnWLupus

Tami ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 RT @bridgettebjorlo: Another round of #Coronavirus evacuees are heading to Travis Air Force Base. This group left the Diamond Cruise Ship i… 21 hours ago

bridgettebjorlo

Bridgette Bjorlo Another round of #Coronavirus evacuees are heading to Travis Air Force Base. This group left the Diamond Cruise Shi… https://t.co/mU6tw8G2Eg 21 hours ago

putuliza

Putu Liza Mustika 😷 ~380 ppl aboard #DiamondPrincess will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to USA. Evacuees w… https://t.co/4uvfavXh59 3 days ago

ramburner1

❌shelacharles - TRUMP SUPPORTER❌ RT @DustyEaster3: 350 American coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB https://t.co/sAzKgg1EJT @PATRIOTREBEL9 @franginter @CovfefeAR15 @E… 6 days ago


14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]14 Cruise Ship Evacuees Landing At Travis Air Force Base Test Positive For Coronavirus

14 Americans landing at Fairfield’s Travis Air Force Base Sunday night tested positive for the coronavirus after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the outbreak, the U.S. State..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:59Published

Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base [Video]Plane Carrying Cruise Ship Coronavirus Evacuees Lands At Travis Air Force Base

About 300 Americans are expected to return to U.S. soil at Fairfield's Travis Air Base Sunday night after being quarantined onboard a cruise ship for weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Maria Medina..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

