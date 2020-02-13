Global  

The City of Long Beach had its turn taking part in the Mardi Gras festivities and did so in style.
The parade.

- - the city of long beach had it's- turn taking part in the mardi - gras- festivities...and did so in - style.- residents packed the streets of- downtown long - beach saturday night to get a - glimpse of the floats, music, - and action for the 50th annual- carnival association of - long beach night parade.- mississippi secretary of state- michael watson served - as grand marshal, 67 total unit- took part in the fun, and - each float sported a different- theme.- carnival association of long- beach president jason - green, says the parade is the - culmination of a year filled- with- community service for the - association.- - "our organization does give bac to the- community with grants and - various charities that we - support, make-a-wish, pink- hearts fund, seabee - scholarships, boys and girls- - - - state, so that makes us - different, we're carnival with - cause.

We have a good time, but- we also give back - to our community."

This year's parade was one of - the largest ones for the- association since it began- rolling



