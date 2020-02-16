Global  

Emotional Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia

Emotional Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia

Emotional Elton John Cuts Show Short In New Zealand Due To Walking Pneumonia

The legendary singer lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and had to be helped off stage.
Elton John says he's 'deeply upset' after cutting short New Zealand concert

British singer-songwriter Elton John apologized to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFrance 24Belfast Telegraph


Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis

The star, 72, sobs on stage as he loses his voice mid-way through a sold-out show in New Zealand.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattle Times



