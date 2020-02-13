Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

Global  

In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.
Government plans to evacuate citizens from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship will be quarantined for 14 days in Darwin upon return,...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters


39 more test positive on Japan cruise; total tally climbs to 174

*Yokohama:* Another 39 people aboard the Diamond Princess Cruise ship in Japan tested positive for...
Mid-Day - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Upstate New York Couple Back In U.S. After Quarantine In Japan

More than 300 Americans taken off a cruise ship in Japan have arrived in the U.S. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published

Hundreds of Americans flown home from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown home to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:49Published

