Lampard feels Maguire escaped red card

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admits their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United was tough to take after they had two goals ruled out and Harry Maguire's challenge on Michy Batshuayi went unpunished.



Recent related videos from verified sources Maguire: It was a natural reaction Manchester United captain Harry Maguire explains his clash with Michy Batshuayi which VAR decided was not a red card. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:22Published 1 hour ago Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published on December 22, 2019