'Hamilton' SF Actor Discusses George Washington Role On Presidents' Day

'Hamilton' SF Actor Discusses George Washington Role On Presidents' Day

'Hamilton' SF Actor Discusses George Washington Role On Presidents' Day

Darnell Abraham, who plays George Washington in the San Francisco prodution of "Hamilton," joins CBSN Bay Area's Emily Turner to talk about his role and how the viewers can score one of the hottest tickets in town.

(2-17-2020)
