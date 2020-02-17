'Justin's family are extremely honoured' 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:05s - Published 'Justin's family are extremely honoured' Justin Fashanu's family are "extremely honoured" that the late former Norwich footballer is being inducted into the National Football Museum's Hall of Fame, says his niece Amal. 0

