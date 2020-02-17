Run - HBO
Run - HBO - Promo trailer - Plot synopsis: Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series RUN follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.
Directed by Kate Dennis (pilot episode)
starring Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, Archie Panjabi, Stephen McKinley Henderson
release date April 12, 2020 (on HBO)