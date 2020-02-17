Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Run - HBO

Run - HBO

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Run - HBO

Run - HBO

Run - HBO - Promo trailer - Plot synopsis: Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series RUN follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfill the pact they made 17 years previously.

Directed by Kate Dennis (pilot episode) starring Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, Archie Panjabi, Stephen McKinley Henderson release date April 12, 2020 (on HBO)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Westworld' hid three secret new trailers on its dystopian tech website

No fans love a trail of breadcrumbs more than Westworld fans. And in the run-up to the show's Season...
Mashable - Published

Unscripted 'Friends' reunion special to launch with HBO Max

A reunion has been long sought by fans of the NBC series, which ended its 236-episode run in 2004.
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AstroAlligator

Astro Alligator 🚀🐊 @startrekcbs I believe it was Star Trek III on HBO about a million years ago. I remember seeing Star Trek IV in a s… https://t.co/tO3y3hdcvu 1 minute ago

ETKevinsMind

Dick Grayson @TVTalkWithJWalk You have Maisel twice (Curb) I think HBO could get Righteous Gemstones in, or their new show Run… https://t.co/OiYAN2BFDL 48 minutes ago

789_anthony

anthony @JamariWrites @Variety As soon as it was said Disney+ was only going to contain family friendly content, I knew thi… https://t.co/wXMBZbTPFo 2 hours ago

thecurioushuman

Starre Julia Vartan @cal_beu Beautifully written. When I worked at HBO I tipped off Gawker a couple times (once my email was published… https://t.co/Up8VMdJs6w 8 hours ago

SteveMolk

The Guidefather 👍🇦🇺📺 AIRDATE + TRAILER | Fleabag writing team reunite for new HBO comedy RUN | FULL STORY - https://t.co/y5eSQkNRwi https://t.co/RPan7gmwtg 9 hours ago

WeverMerritt

Merritt _Wever _unofficial_page For Australia: “Run “ is an HBO series and is exclusive in Australia to Foxtel. The series will stream on Foxtel an… https://t.co/TicaRrmSWK 10 hours ago

rob_mcknight

Robert McKnight AIRDATE + TRAILER | Fleabag writing team reunite for new HBO comedy RUN | FULL STORY - https://t.co/iz9ufsrLPs https://t.co/ewQebOV99N 12 hours ago

teajayg

TJ Gillespie @danieljm41 The first would be a movie I would watch. The second ought to be a limited run HBO ten episode series. 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.