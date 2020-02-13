Global  

Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins & Eboni K. Williams On Revolt's "State of the Culture"

Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Brandon 'Jinx' Jenkins & Eboni K. Williams On Revolt's 'State of the Culture'

Joe Budden, Remy Ma, Brandon "Jinx" Jenkins & Eboni K. Williams On Revolt's "State of the Culture"

In Revolt TV's "State of the Culture," Joe Budden, and co-hosts Remy Ma, Jinx and Eboni K.

Williams cut through the noise to get straight to the core of the most controversial and challenging conversations in pop culture, politics, social justice, and more—all through the lens of Hip Hop.

BUILD hosted the cast to talk about the new season.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
