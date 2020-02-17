Disney World's Cinderella Castle Getting A Makeover
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Disney World's Cinderella Castle Getting A Makeover
Work on the castle will begin in the coming weeks, and is planned to go into the summer.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Cinderella Castle, a 189-foot structure with a fiberglass shell, acts as the hub for the rest of the...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources