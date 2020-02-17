Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track

President Donald Trump took a lap around the Daytona 500 race track in his presidential limousine.

He said: "There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500.” Before the race began, Trump thanked Gold Star families and said “God bless America.” According to CNN, he said the “fallen warriors” would “live in our hearts forever.” Trump became the second American president to serve as the Grand Marshal, behind George W.

Bush.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump serves as Grand Marshal of Daytona 500 and takes lap around race track in 'The Beast'

'My fellow race fans, there is no greater thrill than to join you at the World Centre of Racing for...
Independent - Published

Video: Trump takes a limousine lap before Daytona 500 auto race

Trump served as the grand marshal at the annual racing event.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

audreynorris81

Audrey Norris RT @CharlieDaniels: From what I could gather President Trump was a big hit with the Nascar folks Wonder if Bernie would take a lap around… 2 minutes ago

Barbara36923786

Barbara RT @mitchellvii: Trump takes "Beast" for a lap around Daytona 500 and the #Media FREAKS at the use of 'taxpayer funds for the Trump Campaig… 6 minutes ago

TPis4Life

TP My president is bad***in the Beast !!! 🇺🇸🏎💥💨💨🇺🇸 He loves the people, his country🇺🇸Presidents bad***Donald Trump… https://t.co/3yK5GOpYel 27 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race [Video]Trump takes limousine lap before Daytona 500 race

Ramping up his nationwide re-election effort after his acquittal in the impeachment trial, President Donald Trump on Sunday took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast [Video]Trump takes lap of race track in The Beast

Donald Trump took a ceremonial lap around the track at the Daytona 500 in Florida in the presidential limo.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.