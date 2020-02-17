Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published Trump Takes Lap Around The Daytona 500 Race Track President Donald Trump took a lap around the Daytona 500 race track in his presidential limousine. He said: "There is no greater thrill than to join you at the world center of racing for the 62nd Daytona 500.” Before the race began, Trump thanked Gold Star families and said “God bless America.” According to CNN, he said the “fallen warriors” would “live in our hearts forever.” Trump became the second American president to serve as the Grand Marshal, behind George W. Bush.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Audrey Norris RT @CharlieDaniels: From what I could gather President Trump was a big hit with the Nascar folks Wonder if Bernie would take a lap around… 2 minutes ago Barbara RT @mitchellvii: Trump takes "Beast" for a lap around Daytona 500 and the #Media FREAKS at the use of 'taxpayer funds for the Trump Campaig… 6 minutes ago TP My president is bad***in the Beast !!! 🇺🇸🏎💥💨💨🇺🇸 He loves the people, his country🇺🇸Presidents bad***Donald Trump… https://t.co/3yK5GOpYel 27 minutes ago