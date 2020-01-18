Global  

Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party

Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party

Labour: Leadership candidates discuss the problems in their party

Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy discuss what needs to change in the Labour Party on a TV debate.

All three leadership candidates agreed there was not just one thing that has led to four successive election defeats.
Labour leadership candidates oppose party standing in Northern Ireland

The four candidates making up the "most Irish line-up for Labour leader in the party's history" are...
Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour Party must not fall into Better Together IndyRef2 trap

Rebecca Long-Bailey says Labour Party must not fall into Better Together IndyRef2 trapLong-Bailey said the party must campaign against independence on its own rather than with the Tories...
