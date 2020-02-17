James Bond No Time To Die movie - NBA All-Star Game TV Spot

James Bond No Time To Die movie - NBA All-Star Game TV Spot Plot synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help.

The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.