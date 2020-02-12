Global  

Just One More Kiss movie

Just One More Kiss movie

Just One More Kiss movie

Just One More Kiss movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: “Till death do us part” wasn’t nearly long enough for Max and Abby, a happily married couple when an accident took Max away.

As Abby struggles with life without Max something strange happens, Max’s ghost returns to help her get over him.

But with a second chance to be together, neither wants to say goodbye again….

Director Faleena Hopkins Writers Faleena Hopkins Actors Patrick Zeller, Frances Mitchell, Joe Barbagallo, Faleena Hopkins, Erik Parillo, Emily Bennett, Stink Fisher Genre Romance, Drama Run Time 1 hour 31 minutes In Theaters February 28th, 2020 |© 2020 Indican Pictures

