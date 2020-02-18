Carra: Trent 'more influential' than Neville 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:48s - Published Carra: Trent 'more influential' than Neville Jamie Carragher says Gary Neville didn’t have the same influence on the ’99 Man Utd treble-winning side as Trent Alexander-Arnold has had on the current Liverpool team. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ManUtdBlood RT @SkySportsPL: "Really? Jamie I'm stunned" 😲 @Carra23 picks his Man Utd 99' x Liverpool 20' combined XI but Roy Keane is not satisfied… 4 seconds ago