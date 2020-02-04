Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Critically Ill Children Go On Scavenger Hunt At Ripley's Believe It or Not! In Baltimore

Critically Ill Children Go On Scavenger Hunt At Ripley's Believe It or Not! In Baltimore

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Critically Ill Children Go On Scavenger Hunt At Ripley's Believe It or Not! In Baltimore

Critically Ill Children Go On Scavenger Hunt At Ripley's Believe It or Not! In Baltimore

The Presidents' Day holiday presented a unique opportunity for critically ill children in Baltimore.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wjz

WJZ | CBS Baltimore "Casey Cares" teamed up with Ripley's Believe It or Not! to give critically ill children a much-needed distraction… https://t.co/T2kLnA2QJP 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation! [Video]Good Morning from the Casey Cares Foundation!

Join them for the 6th Annual Kettlebell Swing-A-Thon benefitting critically ill children. That event is Sunday, February 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 39 Minute Workout in Ellicott City.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:39Published

Good Morning from Casey Cares! [Video]Good Morning from Casey Cares!

Join them for the 6th Annual Kettlebell Swing-A-Thon benefitting critically ill children. That event is Sunday, February 23rd from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at 39 Minute Workout in Ellicott City.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.