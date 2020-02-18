Keane: I was an average player 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published Keane: I was an average player Roy Keane laughed off suggestions from Jamie Carragher that he was one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League and said he was lucky to play with players who 'carried' him. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this