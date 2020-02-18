Lewis Hamilton wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award with Lionel Messi

Global  

Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi have been declared joint winners of the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Berlin.

The pair tied for first place in voting by the former sports greats who make up the members of the Laureus Academy.

Hamilton, who won his sixth Formula One world title last year, and Messi beat fellow shortlisted candidates Eliud Kipchoge, Marc Marquez, Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal.
