2 Clay County officials live rent free in taxpayer-funded housing
Two Clay County officials, who earn six-figure salaries, are living rent free in taxpayer-funded housing.

2 Clay County officials live rent free in taxpayer-funded housing
CLAY COUNTY TAXPAYERS ARE QUESTIONING THE LIVING ARRANGEMENTS OF TWO OF KANSAS CITY'S HIGHEST PAID GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES.
KMBC 9 NEWS HAS UNCOVERED RECORDS OF SIGNED LEASES TO LIVE IN TAXPAYER FUNDED HOUSING RENT FREE.
TWO BIG QUESTIONS. WHY DON'T THESE LEASES HAVE A SIGNED DATE? WHY THEY WERE SIGNED WITHOUT COMMISSION APPROVAL?
JUST FEET AWAY SMITHVILLE LAKE. NEWSCHOPPER 9 FLYING OVER THIS HOME CLAY COUNTY TAXPAYERS HELPED PAY TO MANAGE. IT IS A HOME WHERE CLAY COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR NICOLE BROWN SIGNED THE LEASE TO LIVE IN RENT-FREE. BROWN IS PAID MORE THAN $114,000 PER YEAR AND OVERSEES AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COUNTY'S PARK RANGERS AND PUBLIC RECORDS





Utility payments questioned in Clay County lease deals: Clay County purchasing card records show at least four utility payments made for an address registered to Clay County Assistant Administrator Nicole Brown, who signed a rent-free housing deal in May.
Few answers as to why 2 Clay County officials received rent-free lease deals: Clay County officials had little to say Monday about rent-free leases two of its top officials received.