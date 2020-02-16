Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 13 cruise ship evacuees arrive in Omaha, tested for coronavirus

13 cruise ship evacuees arrive in Omaha, tested for coronavirus

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
13 cruise ship evacuees arrive in Omaha, tested for coronavirus13 cruise ship evacuees arrive in Omaha, tested for coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Forty infected Americans among cruise ship evacuees

They are among some 400 Americans being taken off the Diamond Princess quarantined in Japan.
BBC News - Published

Government plans to evacuate citizens from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Evacuees from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship will be quarantined for 14 days in Darwin upon return,...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

K_Svensson

K Svensson RT @NorthBayNews: Cruise ship evacuees arrive in Bay Area and Texas, 14 with coronavirus https://t.co/mkutxO3Jrv https://t.co/tfY1SPLngq 1 hour ago

Ukrayan

Ukrayan ОК RT @cgtnamerica: 340 U.S. passengers that were taken off the quarantined #diamondprincess cruise ship have arrived in the U.S. to military… 2 hours ago

cgtnamerica

CGTN America 340 U.S. passengers that were taken off the quarantined #diamondprincess cruise ship have arrived in the U.S. to mi… https://t.co/uL9pJNBSTq 3 hours ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat Cruise ship evacuees arrive in Bay Area and Texas, 14 with coronavirus https://t.co/mkutxO3Jrv https://t.co/tfY1SPLngq 4 hours ago

Cashiecassi

Cass RT @KPRC2: OVERNIGHT: 14 of the 340 Americans evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship have tested positive for coronavirus. One of the two c… 7 hours ago

Jane__Dreisbach

Jane Dreisbach 14 of 340 American cruise ship evacuees test positive for coronavirus; arrive in Texas, California overnight https://t.co/wOliHTz0Eg 8 hours ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Coronavirus evacuation from cruise ship near Japan includes Americans diagnosed with sickness - https://t.co/axdUHx09Mr #GoogleAlerts 8 hours ago

tzar39

Tee RT @SAcurrent: The evacuees, who were previously aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, will be required to undergo a 14-… 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report [Video]Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

New Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive At Travis AFB [Video]New Coronavirus Evacuees Arrive At Travis AFB

A plane carrying travelers who were on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan because of the coronavirus has landed at Travis AFB.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.