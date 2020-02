Video: Brief wintry mix followed by rain for wet evening commute 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:11s - Published Video: Brief wintry mix followed by rain for wet evening commute The storm will be followed by a cold stretch that will ease ahead of a pleasant weekend. 0

AREAS METROWEST.ORANGE IS 28 RIGHT NOW.ONLY 14 IN OTTAWA AND SEVEN INQUEBEC.A LITTLE OF THAT WILL GET INTOOUR LOWER LEVELS OF THEATMOSPHERE OVERNIGHT TONIGHT.18 TO 28 FROM NORTH TO SOUTH BYEARLY TOMORROW EXCEPT A LITTLEMORE MILD AROUND NANTUCKET.HERE IS THE SYSTEM.IF IT WERE TO BE MOVING STRAIGHTTO THE EAST, WE WOULD BE RIGHTNEAR THE RAIN SNOW LINE.BUT THE MAIN STORM IS GOING TOTRACK TO THE WEST.EVEN IF THERE IS AN ATTEMPT AT ASECOND STORM ALONG THE COAST ITIS VERY WEAK AND WILL NOT BLOCKTHE WARMING THAT WILL COME ATHIGH LEVELS OF THE ATMOSPHERE.ONLY IN THE VERY EARLIEST OF A-- STAGES AWAY FROM THE COASTBUT HAS A CHANCE OF BRIEF SNOW.THERE YOU SEE IT AS ITAPPROACHES LATER TOMORROWMORNING AND LUNCHTIME.BUT THE RAIN IS RIGHT BEHIND ITAS TEMPERATURES WARM, AND THECOLD FRONT COMES THROUGH.IT WILL BE TURNING WINDIER ONWEDNESDAY AND A LOT COLDER BYWEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAYMORNING.A CLOSER LOOK AT THE CLOUDS ANDBY MORNING, AND THERE YOU GO.495 NORTH AND WEST IS WHERE ITCAN BEGIN AS SNOW.BUT EVEN THERE IT IS OVER TORAIN BY 3:00 AND THAT IS HOW THEEVENING COMMUTE GOES.WET, DRYING OUT AFTER THEEVENING COMMUTE ENDS.ANOTHER CLEARING TRENDWEDNESDAY.MOSTLY RAIN FOR BOSTON POINTSSOUTH.NORTH AND WEST MIGHT HAVE A MIXBRIEFLY.BRIEF SNOW GOING OVER TO RAINWITH A COATING TO ONE OR TWOINCHES POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHESTTERRAINS OF NEW HAMPSHIRE --EXCUSE ME, THE BERKSHIRES, THEWORCESTER HILLS.SOME DECENT SNOW FOR SKI COUNTRYUP NORTH TO BE FOLLOWED BY COLDWEATHER.THAT SHOULD IMPROVE SKIINGTHERE.THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING SNOW SOTHEY ARE IN GOOD SHAPE.A WINTRY MIX INLAND, RAIN INBOSTON AROUND NOON, GOING TO ALLRAIN EVERYWHERE IN THEAFTERNOON.AND YOU CAN SEE THAT WE HAVEREAL COLD AIR COMING IN FOR THATWEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY TIMEPERIOD.THAT IS THE COLD SHOT THURSDAYAND FRIDAY.QUITE COLD.SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, WITHSUNSHINE





