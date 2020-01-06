Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Today is not only Presidents’ Day, but it's also National Random Acts of Kindness Day!

The general manager of Grimaldi's Pizzeria is here to tell us how they are celebrating the day as well as their upcoming anniversary!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

C1 3 "president's day," but it's als "national random acts of kindness day" and what better way to celebrate than with pizza!

Jessica terry, the general manager of grimaldi's pizzeria is here to tell us how they are commemorating the days as well as their up coming c1 3 commemorating the days as well as their up coming anniversary!

Welcome to the show!

1.

We heard that grimaldi's is celebrating a birthday!

What c1 3 anniversary is this?

2.

What did grimaldi's do to celebrate this anniversary?

3.

Can you tell us c1 3 more about the random acts of kindness promotion and what your c1 3 restaurant did here in lexington?

4.

As today is also president's day, can you tell us how guests can c1 3 celebrate at grimaldi's?

5.

What else can we look forward to from grimaldi's in the coming months?

C1 3 adlib goodbye copyright &amp; promotional consideration




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ryanmlayfield

Ryan Layfield I'm at Grimaldi's Pizzeria in Houston, TX https://t.co/32OTmmSP5B https://t.co/GrX1tjNTrf 2 hours ago

levarchase

Levar Chase the Multiple Sclerosis Outlaw https://t.co/4Lam7fymhF 4-star Review: Grimaldi’s Pizzeria (Woodlands location) https://t.co/HDJP1ejftI https://t.co/j3yG1sCm25 2 days ago

RobMyers1968

Robert Myers @GarrettHaake @innoutburger we've tried in and out twice on our trips to Vegas and just don't get it? Try Grimaldi… https://t.co/UpKEYF8sPD 3 days ago

gray

Daniel Benneworth-Gray @OrachaelO Jane’s Carousel is wonderful, and not far from the wonderful Grimaldi’s Pizzeria. https://t.co/pTPSvOnIa9 4 days ago

MrAlexCollins

Alex ☘️ @KnicksFanTv Grimaldi's Pizzeria in DUMBO is good. Have to thank @JeffreyBellone for that one. 5 days ago

benfcova

Bernabe Covarrubias @VenetianVegas Just a shout-out to the fine folks at the Grimaldi's Pizzeria. Went Sunday night, after watching a s… https://t.co/3AUcUM5F48 1 week ago

laurenlj

Lauren Happy National 🍕 Day!!! (@ Grimaldi's Pizzeria) on #Yelp https://t.co/jAR5c6gKgk 1 week ago

Fountainhousesw

Fountainhouse Square We’re located near lots of eating options like Grimaldi's Pizzeria! What’s your favorite local pizza place?… https://t.co/WSW1YxtxYL 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grimaldi's | Morning Blend [Video]Grimaldi's | Morning Blend

New seasonal menu at Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.