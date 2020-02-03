White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up.

This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the contents of his highly anticipated book.

The administration has argued much of the book can't be published due to the sensitivity of the content.

Bolton is a former National Security Adviser under the Trump Administration.

According to CNN, Bolton's views of the President's policies toward Ukraine were cited by multiple impeachment witnesses.

Bolton's unpublished manuscript alleges Trump told him to help get damaging information on Democrats from Ukraine.

Bolton has yet to publicly comment about the events that unfolded last year.