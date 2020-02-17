Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone have praise for one another as they prepare for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Playing Atletico is one of the most difficult things in the life of a football player.

Really good organised, a result machine, squeezing results pretty much out of each game if possible.

Yes, people will tell me and have told me already this year is not exactly like that, it's a transition period, that's normal, but still, fighting with all you have, don't get a lot of chances, and all that stuff.

So, it's really difficult." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "It's not football (that's) attractive (Simeone's style), it's what is successful, for me it's attractive.

It's very intense, it's speed, it's aggressive, it's a clear plan, it's a clear philosophy.

I know we are in Spain, the country of tiki-taka, and maybe people say it because of that (criticism), but I'm from Germany and I admire things like that." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: "I have no doubt, as we have spoken about great teams throughout history, this Liverpool will make history for sure.

Because they have a different way of playing than all of the others we've admired.

I like this one a lot more because its more direct, more intense, and changeable and that makes me admire this opponent." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised each other and their sides on Monday (February 17) as they prepare to face each other in Tuesday's (February 18) Champions League last 16 first leg in Madrid.

European champions Liverpool are runaway leaders in the Premier League and favourites to progress against Diego Simeone's Atletico side, who have been erratic in La Liga and could well miss out on qualification for next season's competition.

Klopp, however, lauded Atleti and said his side will need to be at their best if they are to come away with a result.

Apart from Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri, Klopp has a full squad to choose from ahead of the showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also hailed the impact of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the first eight games of the season with a calf injury.

Since returning, the Brazilian has conceded six goals in 17 Premier League appearances, including just one in his last 10.

Simeone also heaped praise on Liverpool saying they will go down in history for their form this season.

Atletico come into the match after a 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday (February 14), while Liverpool won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday (February 15).

Simeone will be without injured Portugal forward Joao Felix but welcomes back Diego Costa, who has not played since November because of a hernia.

The Spain forward faced Liverpool four times during his spell in England with Chelsea, scoring twice.



Recent related news from verified sources

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ranks Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool among greatest teams of ALL TIME ahead of Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will go down in history as...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_BAManagement

#BAManagement RT @TheAnfieldWrap: “With the ball, Liverpool have got it all sorted. Bam, bam, they create a chance, and you’re like ‘how did they do that… 10 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar RT @SportstarScores: ATL 1-0 LIV GOAL! 5' - Saul Niguez gives Atletico an early lead against the defending champion Follow our #AtletiL… 16 minutes ago

Arsenalman2011

God Bless Arsenal RT @Arsenalman2011: Really looking forward to Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the @ChampionsLeague last 16, waiting to see Simeone's ''mast… 16 minutes ago

SportstarScores

Sportstar | Live Scores ATL 1-0 LIV GOAL! 5' - Saul Niguez gives Atletico an early lead against the defending champion Follow our… https://t.co/vnxxlBKEgL 16 minutes ago

MrobinS19

Magaly⁷ I feel bad for the 4th official at the Atletico Liverpool game having to stand in between Klopp and Simeone #ChampionsLeague #ATMLIV 26 minutes ago

Arham_ace

Arham Atletico Madrid v Liverpool time. Wanda is special. A fortress. Liverpool won the final last season here though.… https://t.co/vEo5UPSFiS 28 minutes ago

MoamenSamy18

مؤمن سامي🖤❤🇦🇹🇮🇹 @ChampionsLeague Two matches of a special nature, but the game Atletico Madrid and Liverpool, most influential, Jue… https://t.co/AGwKxZYgHe 31 minutes ago

Mthobisi_Mpembe

MTHOBISI ♠♠ Liverpool about to wipe the floor with Atletico. Klopp will make Simeone sell watermelons in the streets of Madrid https://t.co/ZmXKKRYSa6 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fowler: I still dream of playing for Liverpool [Video]Fowler: I still dream of playing for Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler says he still dreams of playing at Anfield and would have loved to have played in Jurgen Klopp's current side.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published

Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League [Video]Klopp: Liverpool 'don't feel like the winners' of Champions League

Jurgen Klopp wants to consign Liverpool's Champions League success last season to history as he focuses on winning the competition again. The holders return to the scene of last June's final victory..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.