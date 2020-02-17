Atletico’s Simeone and Liverpool’s Klopp heap praise as showdown looms

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "Playing Atletico is one of the most difficult things in the life of a football player.

Really good organised, a result machine, squeezing results pretty much out of each game if possible.

Yes, people will tell me and have told me already this year is not exactly like that, it's a transition period, that's normal, but still, fighting with all you have, don't get a lot of chances, and all that stuff.

So, it's really difficult." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING: "It's not football (that's) attractive (Simeone's style), it's what is successful, for me it's attractive.

It's very intense, it's speed, it's aggressive, it's a clear plan, it's a clear philosophy.

I know we are in Spain, the country of tiki-taka, and maybe people say it because of that (criticism), but I'm from Germany and I admire things like that." 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: "I have no doubt, as we have spoken about great teams throughout history, this Liverpool will make history for sure.

Because they have a different way of playing than all of the others we've admired.

I like this one a lot more because its more direct, more intense, and changeable and that makes me admire this opponent." STORY: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp and Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised each other and their sides on Monday (February 17) as they prepare to face each other in Tuesday's (February 18) Champions League last 16 first leg in Madrid.

European champions Liverpool are runaway leaders in the Premier League and favourites to progress against Diego Simeone's Atletico side, who have been erratic in La Liga and could well miss out on qualification for next season's competition.

Klopp, however, lauded Atleti and said his side will need to be at their best if they are to come away with a result.

Apart from Swiss forward Xherdan Shaqiri, Klopp has a full squad to choose from ahead of the showdown at the Wanda Metropolitano where Liverpool lifted the trophy in June.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold also hailed the impact of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who missed the first eight games of the season with a calf injury.

Since returning, the Brazilian has conceded six goals in 17 Premier League appearances, including just one in his last 10.

Simeone also heaped praise on Liverpool saying they will go down in history for their form this season.

Atletico come into the match after a 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday (February 14), while Liverpool won 1-0 at Norwich City on Saturday (February 15).

Simeone will be without injured Portugal forward Joao Felix but welcomes back Diego Costa, who has not played since November because of a hernia.

The Spain forward faced Liverpool four times during his spell in England with Chelsea, scoring twice.