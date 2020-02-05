Global  

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."
