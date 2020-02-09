Global  

Death Toll Rises In Coronavirus Epidemic

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73,243 people globally, mostly in mainland China.

The global death toll is at least 1,868, with one death each in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France.

CNN reports the total number of cases in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, is 59,989.

41,957 patients have been hospitalized in Hubei, including 1,853 who are in critical condition.

China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.
Coronavirus death toll surges as fears grow for Chinese economy

The death toll from the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China soared past 1,000 on Tuesday with a...
Reuters - Published

China to stagger back to work as virus deaths surpass SARS toll

China raised the death toll from the coronavirus epidemic to 811 on Sunday, passing the number killed...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



